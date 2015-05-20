El Monte Pirates Honor a Hero

May 20th, 2015 by admin

The El Monte Pirates are a AAA & T-Ball team that plays with heart and soul. They play under the tutelage of Jesus Delgado, Yuri Montelongo, Irvin Gaona, Frank Velasquez and Eddie Lopez. Coach Delgado, who is Manager of the AAA Pirates and Assistant Coach to the T-Ball Pirates, has been coaching for five years to spend time with son Jesus Delgado. With a daughter, Lila, who is autistic, this family is involved in baseball, football, therapies, and the day-to-day hustle and bustle.

Manager Yuri Montelongo of the T-Ball Pirates has two beautiful children, Manuel on AAA Pirates, and Ruby on T-Ball Pirates. She dedicates her time giving to the community, motivating the children and parents while always remembering to make time for her family. She was a great asset to first-time AAA team mom Marivel. Yuri’s time off baseball doesn’t quit there; she switches her attention to football.

Coach Irvin Gaona, who is an Assistant Coach to the T-Ball Pirates, is also one of the Assistant Coaches for the AAA Pirates. He is the uncle to Manuel and Ruby Montelongo, and offers his time and dedication to his niece, nephew, sister and all the kids who depend of him. Coach Irvin and Yuri make a great team together. Coach Gaona is a “Bear” on the outside with a “Teddy bear” heart. He loves motivating the children and inspiring them. His roar may be loud, but he has a big heart.

Coach Frank Velasquez is filled with enthusiasm and motivation while coaching the children in a way that inspires them, and he gets to their level. They understand him because he makes it easy and fun to learn. He is an Assistant Coach to the AAA Pirates as well as an Assistant Coach to the T-Ball Pirates. His son Julian is on the AAA and his daughter Emily is on T-Ball. His dedication to both teams is inspiring.

One parent who has stepped up to the plate has been Coach Eddie Lopez. He was a parent that came to every practice and every game and, after a while, started helping the kids practice while earning their respect. He is a dedicated father whose son Thomas plays for the AAA Pirates. Eddie has really come through for the AAA Pirates in their time of need and shown the kids what it means to have fun while playing baseball.

The Pirates have always followed the concept of a close-knit family: playing for fun, making it an experience, and creating memories for a lifetime. They believe in fundraising, so as to not burden the parents with costly expenditures. They are very proud of their children, and at the end of the season, they want to go out with a bang!

This year they have been very fortunate to have a very generous man come out of the blue like a superhero and decide to sponsor the Pirates because when he was a child in the El Monte Nation Little League, he was a Pirate too. This “Angel,” as the Pirates call him, is Don Pettinger. He was fortunate enough to have been coached by Jerry McClannahan when he was in the league in the ‘70s. Team Mom for the AAA Pirates, Marivel Guerra-Peters, had the pleasure to have several phone conversations with him as well of some extensive email exchanges where they were able to reminisce on the man Jerry McClannahan was. This man, much like our Pirate coaches, coached with his heart. He touched the lives of many lucky children who came through Lambert Park and left a piece of his heart in every single one of them.

Don remembers that during Jerry McClannahan’s time the announcers were Wes from Wes’s Pet & Feed and Don McMillian from McMillan Laundromats. Coach Jerry’s favorite quote was, “the fox catches the rabbit.” Jerry was a manager who was far ahead of his time. He fully understood tendencies, the shift, and the rule book better than most umpires. Don remembers that playing with Jerry in the El Monte National League felt like playing in the Big Leagues. Jerry was extremely lucky to have his wife Dorothy heavily involved Little League. She later went on to become a school board member. Jerry and Dorothy moved back to Missouri where they were originally from and he died in 1998 at only 61 years old. Jerry’s tombstone says it best: “unique and uninhibited.” There may be a son who still lives in Arcadia. Jerry was one of many men and women who actively made a difference in many a young person’s life.

Don Pettinger, whose generous sponsorship of $250 for AAA and $250 for T-Ball as well as giving both teams a great pizza party at The Post, went on to umpire for the San Gabriel Valley Umpire Association. He says that he had the opportunity to see numerous fields in San Gabriel; however, EMNLL had the best field, press box, announcers and, most importantly, snack bar.

The Pirates are indebted to Don Pettinger for his generous gift. This gift was given in honor of Jerry McClannahan, so we take our hats off and have a moment of silence to remember this great hero.