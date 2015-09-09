SAT Math Class Series at El Monte Library

Need to practice for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT)? Need help with your math skills? Come to this hands-on and interactive workshop to prepare for the SAT. A math tutor will be here to instruct attendees in the following areas: Basic Math, Algebra, Geometry, and some Trigonometry. Stop by the library’s Reference Desk or call (626)-444-9506 to sign-up for this series (This is a series. Attendance on all dates is a must.)

Dates in the Math Class Series: 9/19/15, 9/26/15, 10/3/15, 10/10/15, 10/17/15, 10/24/15, 10/31/15, 11/7/15 – Each class begins at 10 a.m. and ends by 12 p.m.

A practice test will be held on Nov. 14th with a results session on Nov. 21st for series attendees, both to begin at 10 a.m.

This project was supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

The El Monte Library is part of the County of Los Angeles Public Library. For additional information, please call Stephanie Maldonado, Teen Services Librarian, at (626) 444-9506 or visit the County Library website at www.colapublib.org.