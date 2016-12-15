Apply Now Through Feb. 1 for Edison International’s $1.2 Million Scholarship Program

December 15th, 2016 by admin

It pays to dream big and Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, through its $1.2 million Edison Scholars Program, is helping high school seniors with a passion for science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) achieve their academic goals.

Each year, Edison International awards $40,000 scholarships, paid over four years, to 30 high school students planning to major in STEM fields at four-year colleges and universities. Scholarship applications are now being accepted through Feb. 1.

Eligible students must live or attend a public or private high school in SCE’s service territory or attend an eligible high school surrounding SCE’s San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. Visit scholarsapply.org/edisonscholars for a list of designated high schools.

Applicants must plan to be a full-time undergraduate student majoring in one of the following STEM fields: mathematics, engineering, computer and information services, management information systems, natural resources and conservation and physical sciences.

“Edison International funds educational programs and scholarships because one of our priorities is helping to nurture scholars of tomorrow,” said Tami Bui, SCE’s principal manager of Corporate Philanthropy. “The Edison Scholars Program provides financial support that lets students attend colleges and universities they thought were out of reach, and allows them to focus on their studies rather than worry about how they’re going to pay for school.”

Since 2006, Edison International has financially supported 550 students’ higher education by giving out nearly $6.5 million in scholarships.

Applicants must be a high school senior, have at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need. To apply and get additional eligibility information, students are encouraged to visit: scholarsapply.org/edisonscholars. Students from underserved communities and ethnic minorities are encouraged to apply.

Scholarship recipients will be announced in April. Recipients may also be eligible for summer internships at SCE after completing their second year of college.

Edison International’s support of charitable causes, such as the Edison Scholars Program, is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders. SCE customers’ utility bill payments do not fund company donations, and dependents of Edison International and SCE employees are not eligible for the Edison Scholars Program.