El Monte HS volunteer arrested for sexual battery, child porn

January 9th, 2014 by El Monte Examiner

A South El Monte High School volunteer youth advisor was arrested for Sexual Battery and Possession of Child Pornography Dec 30.

The investigation began Wednesday, December 4, 2013, when school officials contacted Temple Sheriff’s Station deputies. They reported that one of the suspect’s coworkers saw a pornographic image on the computer they share at the high school. The coworker immediately alerted school officials.

The suspect was identified as Andres Fernandez, male/30, of South El Monte.

The victim depicted in the picture was identified as a 17-year-old male whom Fernandez befriended. Special Victims Bureau detectives discovered the pictures were taken when the victim was allowed to spend the night at the suspect’s home, where he was offered and drank alcohol. Fernandez took the pictures while the victim was asleep and unaware.

A search warrant was issued, allowing detectives to search Fernandez’s residence for additional evidence. At this point, the investigation has uncovered no additional victims.

The case was presented to the District Attorney on Wednesday, December 18, 2013, after which charges including Possession of Child Pornography and Sexual Battery were filed.

An arrest warrant was issued and Fernandez turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, December 30, 2013. He posted a $20,000 bond the same day and was released from custody.

He is scheduled to appear in Pomona court on Thursday, January 23, 2014.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or dangerous suspect is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or texting the letters TIPLA plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

