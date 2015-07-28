El Monte City Council Approves Mobile Home Park Rent Stabilization Ordinance

July 28th, 2015 by admin

Responding to community concerns, El Monte City Council Members recently approved a comprehensive ordinance that further stabilizes rent charged at mobile home parks in the City.

The ordinance modifies the City’s existing Mobilehome Park Rent Stabilization system, which is designed to protect residents from excessive and unreasonable increases in mobile home park space rents, enable mobile home owners to preserve equity in their homes and maintain space rent affordability within the City.

“I have been a long-time advocate for these modifications to our policies because mobile home parks provide affordable housing options for many low-income households and senior citizens living in the City of El Monte,” Councilwoman Norma Macias said. “The approval of this ordinance prevents onerous rent increases and safeguards residents from being forced out of their homes.”

The ordinance, initially proposed in March 2015, has been refined over the last few months to reflect community input and feedback. Since March, El Monte’s Economic Development department held community meetings with park residents, park managers and park owners, conducted surveys and held one-on-one and group meetings with park owners, managers and residents at their request to address community concerns.

The ordinance authorizes annual rent increases limited to the percentage increase in the consumer price index (CPI) for the Los Angeles-Anaheim-Riverside area over the applicable year. Mobile home park owners will be allowed to petition for rent increases under a fair return standard, which assures that rent increases adequately cover any operating cost increases.

Under the new ordinance, all mobile home parks will provide annual registration statements to the City. This registration data will enable the City to monitor rental trends in City mobile home parks and allow the City to better anticipate other regulatory options for the unique issues surrounding the preservation of housing at mobile home parks.

The ordinance also prohibits mobile home park owner retaliation against mobile home owners or tenants for exercising rights under the ordnance. It also prescribes penalties for excessive rents and enables the City Council to institute a civil action to compel compliance with its mobile home rent regulations.

The ordinance is derived from a comprehensive study conducted concerning mobile home park housing issues and policy options in the San Gabriel Valley, including the City of El Monte.