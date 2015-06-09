Dodgers and Charter Go to Bat for the Fans, Finally

June 9th, 2015 by admin

The 300,000 Charter Communications cable subscribers in Southern California will have access to the Dodgers’ SportsNet LA channel beginning Tuesday at no additional charge, the company and team announced Thursday.

The move, an about-face spurred by merger talks, also allows residents in Charter coverage areas who have DirecTV, Dish, AT&T U-Verse or Verizon FIOS to change providers if they want access to the Dodgers-owned channel, which launched in February 2014 and has only been available to Time Warner Cable subscribers as well as a small pocket of Bright House and Champion Broadband in the San Gabriel Valley.