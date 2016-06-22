ChapCare Announces Opening of Peck Health Center in El Monte

June 22nd, 2016 by admin

ChapCare has announced the opening of its state-of-the-art Peck Health Center, which will bring a range of much needed, primary healthcare services to the underrepresented, underserved, and underinsured families in El Monte, South El Monte, and its surrounding areas.

On July 13, families will be able to access a vast array of primary healthcare services at ChapCare Peck including medical (family medicine and women’s health (OB/GYN)), behavioral health counseling, and health insurance screening and enrollment.

“This one-stop-shop offers the community the opportunity to access a comprehensive array of high-quality primary healthcare services all under one roof,” said Margaret B. Martinez MPH, ChapCare’s CEO. “We are proud to be able to expand our nationally recognized primary health care model with the addition of this new health center in the City of El Monte.”

ChapCare’s new El Monte facility is conveniently located at 3703 Peck Road, suite A. It is easily accessible via Foothill Transit and the Metro bus. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ChapCare provides low-or no-cost health services (Medi-Cal and Medicare), accepts many Covered California plans, and participates in Los Angeles County’s My Health LA Program.

Additional ChapCare health center locations in the El Monte/South El Monte region include:

– ChapCare Garvey (10127 Garvey Ave., El Monte).

– ChapCare Vacco (10408 Vacco St., suite A, South El Monte).

