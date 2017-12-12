California Statewide Fire Summary

December 12th, 2017

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017

Almost 9,000 firefighters remain on the line, successfully making progress in some containment of the fires burning in southern California. As of today, these fires have burned nearly 260,000 acres and destroyed nearly 1,200 structures.

Red Flag Warnings remain for most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and have been extended into Wednesday. Strong gusts of between 20 and 40 mph expected in the Los Angeles and Ventura county wind prone areas. Local gusts to between 15 and 25 mph expected below the hills of Montecito the next few nights. Humidity remains in the single digits coupled with Santa Ana wind gusts and warm temperatures continue to elevate fire danger. Warm and dry conditions continue across the state, with no chance of precipitation in the current forecast.

Wondering when you will be allowed to return home? There is safety hazardous that that officials have to address before determining if the area if safe. It is always our goal to get residents back in their homes as soon as possible. Once allowed back home there are things to look out for to keep you and your family safe, click here.

Fires of Interest:

Thomas Fire, Ventura/Santa Barbara County (more info…)

Santa Paula

• 234,200 acres, 20% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• 18,000 homes threatened, 95,000 residents evacuated

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) assigned

Lilac Fire, San Diego County (more info…)

Bonsall

• 4,100 acres, 92% contained

• Evacuations and road closures have been lifted

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Gouvea) assigned

Creek Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

Kagel Canyon

• 15,619 acres, 98% contained

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 (Bravo)

Rye Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

Santa Clarita

• 6,049 acres, 96% contained

Skirball Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

North of Brentwood

• 422 acres, 85% contained