150 Firefighters Battle Brush Fire In Peck Road Water Conservation Park

August 11th, 2014 by admin

On Saturday, August 9, 2014, at 3:35 p.m., Arcadia Firefighters responded to a reported brush fire in the Peck Road Water Conservation Park, in the 5400 Block of North Peck Road, Arcadia. Upon arrival, Arcadia Fire Battalion Chief Cody Cerwin reported a brush fire burning freely in the basin. Firefighters immediately began suppression and search and rescue operations.

High temperatures, low humidity, dry conditions, and moderate winds contributed to the rapid growth of the fire, which quickly encompassed nearly ten acres. Approximately 150 firefighters from Arcadia, Monrovia, Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Los Angeles County Fire Departments joined forces to battle the blaze, including air support and hand crews from Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire extended to a nearby automobile salvage yard, where several vehicles were burned. Firefighters suppressed the fire within an hour and continue to monitor and extinguish spot fires at this time.

Although the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire investigators are on scene and have identified the origin of the fire in a homeless encampment in the gravel pit. No injuries or loss of life have been reported.

