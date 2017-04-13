How to Reach Millennials – Advertise, Advertise, Advertise

April 13th, 2017 by Terry Miller

By Terry Miller

According to the popular Politico website, Millennials are a huge buying power. We all know this, but it is a staggering figure when you analyze stats, and how this socio-economic group is affecting small retailers to Amazon behemoths.

“Given the convergence of Millennials coming-of-heavy-spending-age, and smartphone omniuse and social sharing of news among this demographic, marketers love Millennials. By their very youth, they make themselves more open to new brand identification than their elders. Older groups’ brand loyalties are more entrenched, and, in certain spending sectors, they find themselves less acquisitive than career-building, family-forming, identity-still-reaffirming Millennials.” Ken Doctor says in a recent piece for Politico.

Advertisers obviously want to reach them, so snatching Millennials has become a huge priority for almost all news publishers.

Politico goes on to say… “That Millennials’ population, in all its glorious diversity, is huge. At 82 million, it’s six million greater in number than the last big population bulge, the self-analyzingest generation, the Baby Boomers.

Think Millennials and news, and you think Vice Media, Buzzfeed, Mic, Ozy, Vox Media, Fusion and Vocativ. These are the companies, in just a few years, which have laid claim to the new turf. At the same time, almost every legacy news company is setting strategy with its use of Facebook particularly, and social and messaging media more generally, to hunt Millennials as well.”

Many of us “boomers” have become Quasi-Millennials simply by default. We have to use smart phones and use social media if we want to communicate with that younger demographic. And let’s face it, Millennials are the new Boomers {20 years from now}…but who knows what the next 20 years will bring to the technology table?

I predict that someone will develop a mini-micro-chip that will be inserted in your body (probably the brain via a small surgical incision) and when you think of something you need or want, it will be automatically ordered via Amazon, delivered by drone and billed to your unlimited credit card that all banks will offer because everyone will be making millions or billions again…just like Trump said. Also losing or charging your cell phone will never be an issue as all you do is think of the person you want to talk with and your brain automatically dials that code (there won’t be phone numbers anymore…we’ll all have codes…)