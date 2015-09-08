Business Profile: ChapCare El Monte

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
September 8th, 2015 by admin
By Amelia Favela
“Healthy People, Strong Communities” is the mission of Community Health Alliance of Pasadena (ChapCare). Noted as the largest healthcare center in the San Gabriel Valley by having the most facilities, ChapCare puts its belief into practice by providing many uninsured and underserved areas with high-quality medical care that naturally makes for stronger communities. EL Monte residents can experience these beneficial services first-hand as the city has two locations, ChapCare Vacco in South El Monte and ChapCare Garvey, both of which are 100 percent renovated to adhere to the private doctor atmosphere and design that ChapCare heeds to.
Filled with the latest equipment, the El Monte ChapCare facilities offer health services for the entire family. From women and men’s health to pediatric, each member of the household can receive care for vision, dental, and overall healthcare needs. Anyone suffering from mental health can also get assistance at either of the El Monte ChapCare centers, as they offer therapy along with other behavioral health services.
ChapCare makes many efforts to integrate into the El Monte community by working with different city organizations, schools, and hospitals. Such as partnering with Mt. View School District to coordinate health insurance enrollment for students and their parents, as well as hosting on-campus events to better reach those who are unaware of the medical services available to them. The Greater El Monte Community Hospital also partners with ChapCare to coordinate pre-natal services for pregnant and nursing women.
With the challenge of competing with many condensed medical centers throughout El Monte, ChapCare has formed a special outreach team that connects with the city on various levels. “We make every effort to connect with the community as much as possible,” said Marketing Supervisor Kevin Reed. The team works with the city’s Chamber of Commerce, the El Monte Coordinating Council, and different city sponsors. The El Monte ChapCare outreach team also attends different community events to communicate directly with city residents.
ChapCare Vacco and ChapCare Garvey hold year-round Enrollment Shops that serve as a healthcare one-stop shop. Community members can come to either El Monte facility during the Covered CA open enrollment period (Oct.-Feb.) to be guided through the simple process of getting health insurance. Certified healthcare enrollers are on-site ready to get both documented and undocumented visitors on board with the insurance that’s right for them. Whether it’s Medi-Cal, Medicare, or My Health LA, the Enrollment Shop has something for everyone. Life changes that affect one’s policy can also be submitted through the ChapCare’s enrollment program March-September.
A main goal and future vision of ChapCare is to encourage all communities to be proactive. “Preventative care can reduce maintenance care and ultimately save money in the long run,” said Reed. “We want to help people understand the importance of getting the regular checkups that are now available to them through the affordable care act.”
Visit ChapCare Vacco at 10408 Vacco St. Suite A, South El Monte, CA 91733, or ChapCare Garvey at 10127 Garvey Ave. El Monte, CA 91733. ChapCare.org.
Jason Resnick
January 14, 2016 at 9:52 pm
Stay away from this clinic as they bully employees here. Management including the HR Director and Business Office Mgr with no college degrees bully are staff and micromanage their timesheets and spend all day watching employees on cameras. CFO bullies all providers and staff who challenges him causing 2 medical directors and 7 doctors to quit in the past few years. If you take your vacation they bully you, if you take more than 10 min breaks or chat about your weekend they will bombard you with emails to be at your desk. All managers behave like rats. The CEO does no work but spends all day hiding corruption from the feds and board and googling how to lose bellyfat. She is a puppet under the CFO who makes fun of her behind closed doors to other managers for being an idiot who does no work. She only functions as a politician to cover up the corruption from the board. She allows the Director of Dev to make out with his female staff during a company gathering and sleep with her. She allows the Business Office Manager chola with no college degree to receive 80% raise and sleep with the IT guy and then hire her husband and pay him more than a biller with an education. If you are corrupt they reward you with a big fat raise while all line staff and providers haven’t received a raise in 5 years. This clinic is being sued left and right for death of patients, unlawful demotion, stress inducement and have lost all cases. The Business Office Mgr Marcy Chavez always talks to staff with a mouthful of junk food and tattles on staff to get them fired for eating at their desk. She caused many lawsuits for the company and she still gets to stay as she sucks up to the CFO who is corrupt and gives her a huge raise every year. Stay away from this place they will fire you for no reason and deny your unemployment. Tons of great staff have quit already as they can’t stand the corruption, torture
Jeremy Dope
January 14, 2016 at 9:58 pm
Their hiring practices are discriminatory as they hire only Latinos in leadership positions. The HR director has no HR experience and does not know how to get people their benefits on time and lots of lawsuits for stress inducement caused to staff. The CEO spends are her time doing no work and gets paid 6 figures. 2 medical directors have quit from the bullying by management and mismanagement. The old HR Director, Director of Development, Medical Director Compliance officer were White or Black and were pushed out by Latino management. Marcy Chavez one of the managers is favored by her Latino boss who gets 200% raise in a few years. Her Latino boss uses work time to do sexting and making out with his lover using company computer, all federal dollars. The CEO spends tons of company money hiring consultants who charge a lot and she dismisses all their recommendations and work. If it’s against what she wants to hear, she shreds the evidence. She also uses the company credit card to buy personal things.