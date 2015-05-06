El Monte Against AB 109 Criminal Rehabilitation Center

May 6th, 2015 by admin

By Nick Kipley

On Tuesday night during the public comment section of the El Monte City Council meeting, many outraged citizens came to protest the opening of a County Rehabilitation Center for AB 109 offenders that County Officials claimed would lower crime and improve public safety overall.

Members of the Council listened as resident after resident gave reasons as to why they opposed the county building a facility designed to ease the flood of offenders released from county jail back into civilian population. Bobby Entzminger, Probation Director with Special Services Bureau – AB 109, claimed that the offenders are currently backed up in County and opening a facility in El Monte would (along with pre-existing facilities in Pomona and Whittier) ease the amount of work their overstretched department is currently in the midst of trying to sort out following the passing of AB 109 or the, “Public Safety Realignment,” by Governor Brown in 2011.

This realignment, designed to provide counseling to offenders who have committed crimes classified as non-violent, non-serious (irrespective of prior convictions), and some sex offenders, will return into civilian life after doing time in county jail and receiving counseling from centers like the one proposed to be built in El Monte. The system is, as Entzminger called it, “50% law enforcement, 50% social work,” and he made sure to explain that AB 109 does not mean inmates currently in state prison will be transferred to county jails and then subsequently released early. He also explained that according to procedure: all felons sent to state prison will continue to serve their entire sentence in state prison, that all felons convicted of current or prior serious or violent offenses, sex offenses, and sex offenses against children will go to state prison. Also, there are nearly 60 additional crimes that are not defined in Penal Code as serious or violent offenses but at the request of law enforcement were added as offenses that would be served in state prison rather than in local custody.

In a Wednesday morning email concerning the subject, El Monte Councilmember Juventino “Jay” Gomez said, “What they are not sharing is that the City of El Monte already has over 1,000 convicted felons, probationer, parolees, [and] sex offenders in our city. Recidivism rates indicate that two of every three convicted felons will re-offend. Temple City Sheriff Station [which] provides service to about five cities and County Unincorporated has less AB 109 in total than the city of El Monte [and] we have not received funding to hire Police Officers from the state as the hundreds of millions of dollars that County has received.”

John T. Baima, Executive Staff Assistant, Field Services Division of the County’s probation department, made sure to explain that these prospective probationary offenders would not be parolees. He then pointed to a statistic that crime in El Monte has been down 14% since last year and that the program would be about rehabilitating offenders who have done time for minor offenses in hopes of cutting back on recidivism.

In response to this, Gomez said via email, “Prior to AB 109 County Probation had around 364 Probation Officers to supervise around 96,000 probationers. With the addition of State Inmates, their numbers of Probation Officers have not increased to a safe level. Just recently there was a shooting with Baldwin Park Police Officers with an AB-109 who was early-released mid-April 2015!!! [It] is a crime to have [El Monte] be the caretaker for AB-109 for the San Gabriel Valley.”

In addition, the Examiner received a chart detailing AB 109 arrests in 2011-2015 from Police Departments of many of the cities in the San Gabriel Valley comparable in size to El Monte’s, including Alhambra, Arcadia, Azusa, Baldwin Park, Covina, Irwindale, Monrovia, Montebello, Monterey Park, San Gabriel, West Covina and LASD Temple Patrol. The graph, which details a sharp spike in arrests made by the police departments of AB 109 offenders, shows that the El Monte PD leads the trend, and that since the program’s inception, the EMPD have arrested 471 AB-109’ers whereas West Covina arrested roughly half that, as did Baldwin Park with 252 and 242 arrests from those departments, respectively.

“Yes, but an arrest is not a conviction,” said Mr. Baima.

Commenting briefly on this trend, Chief David Reynoso of the El Monte PD said, “I cannot condone anything that would bring more criminals into the city.”

So, despite what was said by county officials, the citizens of El Monte seem to stand in strong opposition to any facility built to assuage the needs of Governor Brown’s AB 109 resolution.