Developers of Failed El Monte Transit Village Indicted for Fraud

June 15th, 2016 by admin

By Annette Semerdjian

The City of El Monte recently charged two developers who were attempting to fraudulently build the El Monte Transit Village. After a long legal battle, John Leung and Jean Lang were indicted and plead not guilty to the charges on Monday, June 6.

This has been a long-time battle with the city of El Monte, the former developers have been pushing this project since 2009. The city has spent over $5 million on legal fees, fighting the project for over five years.

Leung and Lang have real estate companies, TV LLC and JT LLC, which were allegedly used to commit fraud, instead of properly building the El Monte Transit Village. The two were alleged to have been attempting to find a way to stop the city from collecting the $4 million loan for the project, as well as forging signatures. They also allegedly tried to obtain lines of credit from banks, according to the court documents.

Leung and Lang are foreign Chinese investors who were a part of the El Monte Transit Village through the El Monte Regional Center, which gives EB-5 visas and US green cards to those who invest $500,000 locally. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services terminated the regional center after the debacle over possible fraudulent activity, in an attempt to prevent further fraud.

“Unique fraud risks identified in the program included uncertainties in verifying that the funds invested were obtained lawfully and various investment-related schemes to defraud investors. These assessments were one-time efforts; however, USCIS officials noted that fraud risks in the EB-5 Program are constantly evolving, and they continually identify new fraud schemes,” the Government Accountability Office publicly stated in 2015.

“USCIS does not have documented plans to conduct regular future risk assessments, in accordance with fraud prevention practices, which could help inform efforts to identify and address evolving program risks.”

The company TV LLC, which Leung and Lang are part of, sued the city of El Monte for $18 million, over backing out of the contract for developing El Monte Transit Village. Yet the city won the lawsuit in 2012.

In a March 2008 compass blueprint case study for the El Monte Transit Village, it stated the intention of the project as “creating a transit-oriented urban village adjacent to the downtown.” The project planned to create a plaza in the surrounding area of the El Monte Transit Center, which would include a walking path just west of the transit along the riverside of Rio Hondo.

The issue of fraud in EB-5 programs is not limited to this case in El Monte, but rather, it is a national issue. In late 2015, US Congress extended the program until September 2016, in hopes of reforming and re-authorizing EB-5. Some suggested reforms included increasing investment minimum and the removing per-country quota.

An estimated $39 million in state grants were wasted on the failure of this project and more costs are going to further legal action on the city’s part.

To learn more about the government EB-5 program visit www.uscis.gov/eb-5.