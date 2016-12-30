Claim Alleges El Monte Police Shooting Unjustified

December 30th, 2016

Attorney Dale K. Galipo to file wrongful death claim over shooting of Jose Sanchez

Attorneys representing the family of Jose Sanchez are filing a claim of excessive force against the City of El Monte and unnamed officers who shot Sanchez on Dec. 23 as he was driving his car. After 45 days of filing the claim, a lawsuit will be filed in federal court at the U.S. District Courthouse in Downtown Los Angeles. Civil rights attorney Dale K. Galipo specializes in police shooting cases, handling approximately 30 police shooting cases each year.

Mr. Galipo has handled numerous cases involving police officers shooting at moving vehicles and has successfully settled or prevailed in civil jury trials in the majority of these cases.

Woodland Hills attorney Dale Galipo is available for questions or comments regarding the announcement of the filing of the claim and answer media inquiries. Copies of the filing will be made available upon request. Following a short slow speed vehicle pursuit conducted by members of the El Monte Police Department, El Monte officers shot and killed Jose Sanchez, an unarmed 30-year-old.

Sanchez never struck or attempted to strike any of the involved police officers with his car and his car was traveling approximately 5-10 mph at the time of the shooting. Further, no one, including the involved officers, was in danger of being struck by Sanchez’s car at the time of the shooting. Portions of the shooting are captured on video.

According to Galipo, “there are far too many police shootings and shootings of people in moving vehicles. Police training generally prohibits shooting at moving vehicles. Officers are trained to step out of the way rather than shoot. I believe the evidence will show that the shooting was excessive and unnecessary. The family is extremely devastated at the loss of their loved one, and the fact that this occurred around the holidays, makes their loss even that much more difficult.”