3 Arrested, 3 Girls Rescued in Child Trafficking Ring

April 13th, 2017 by admin

San Gabriel Police were running probation compliance checks at the New Century Inn Motel, on the 100 block of Las Tunas Drive. Police then encountered a man who was determined to be on probation which led to further investigation. Upon investigating they found three girls in two different rooms who told police they were prostitutes and were held there against their own will.

The girls, between the ages of 14 and 17 were placed into protective custody at LA County Department of Children and Family Services, while the three men found in the rooms were taken to jail and booked on human trafficking charges.

The three suspects James Gordley, 27, Tyrone Stevenson, 18, and a 17-year-old whose identity is held due to his age.