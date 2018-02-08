Monrovia Chamber Honors Founder of Arcadia Monument

Award given for “military service and stewardship”

At their annual Awards Gala & Membership Dinner held last January 25 at the DoubleTree Hotel, the Monrovia Chamber of Commerce honored Gene Glasco, Arcadia City Clerk and Founder of the Arcadia Vietnam War Monument with their “Military Service and Stewardship Award” for his leadership in erecting a monument in honor of military veterans that served during the Vietnam War.

In his introduction, Monrovia Mayor Tom Adams gave an eloquent recitation of Glasco’s military service in Vietnam before inviting him to the stage to receive his award. In his acceptance speech Glasco thanked the Monrovia Chamber of Commerce for honoring him and expressed his gratitude for the meaningful appreciation that is today shown our men and women in military service and all those who have served. Glasco also received certificates from the Monrovia City Council, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, California Senator Anthony Portantino, Assemblymember Chris Holden, Assemblymember Blanca Rubio, Congresswoman Judy Chu, Congresswoman Grace Napolitano, Monrovia Unified School District and City of Arcadia Mayor Peter Amundson.

The Arcadia Vietnam War Memorial was constructed entirely from local community, business and organization donations. The monument pays tribute to fourteen Arcadia servicemen who lost their lives between 1966 and 1972 while deployed to Vietnam. It was also built to honor all veterans who wore the uniform of the United States military.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Gene Glasco at 626.456.4366 or email at gene@arcadiavietnammonument.org.