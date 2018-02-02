Funny or Fine? Whose Your Valentine?

We Want to Hear About Your 2018 Valentine

Roses are Red, Violets are Blue but what really matters is that her story is published thanks to the love of her life – You!

Forget about the corny ten dozen roses and heart shaped over-priced unhealthy chocolates anyone can buy at the local store this time of year. Your Valentine needs to be honored in the local newspaper for the world to see!

Feb. 14 is right around the corner. And what better way to celebrate your main squeeze; your betrothed or significant other… than with the power of the pen…and get it in print!

Yes, indeed young and young-at-heart lovers, we’ll publish the best; most unique; creative and /or funniest entries in our Valentine’s Day edition on February 8 – We will also publish a selection of the winning entries online.

Tell us in 200-300 words (maximum) about your favorite or funny Valentine. Send us a picture and a brief description of why you love, honor and cherish this person, pet or whatever it is that means the most to you on this Valentine’s Day.

Keep it simple, and to the point and be as creative as you can. Please send your entries to: editorial@beaconmedianews (subject line: VALENTINE ENTRY)

Include your name, city and contact phone number for verification purposes.

What’s Black and White and Red all over? Our family of Community Newspapers.

All entries are subject to editorial review and may be edited for space/context.