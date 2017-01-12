This Week’s Events

January 12th, 2017 by admin

EDITOR’S PICK:

Snotty Scotty’s 66th Birthday Tribute Show

Snotty Scotty’s 66th Birthday Tribute Show (Jan. 13 @ Route 66 Roadhouse & Tavern, 1846 E. Huntington Drive) Sierra Madre Sue made a promise to Snotty Scotty and she says she’s not intending to break that promise now that he’s gone. The party will be featuring members of The HANKIES, HORSES ON ASTROTURF, and Special Guests GET YOUR KICKS AT ROUTE 66! ROADHOUSE, that is… For more information call (626) 357-4210.

-DUARTE

Events for Jan. 12 – Jan. 18

Jan. 12

DIY Emoji Pillows (Jan. 12 @ 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., Live Oak Library, 4153-55 E. Live Oak Ave.) Come express yourself by making a cute emoji pillow. These pillows make great decorations for your room or fun gifts for friends or siblings. Afterwards, play a scavenger hunt game in our teen area and win a free book to take home. This teen program is designed for ages 12-18 and is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Live Oak Library.

-ARCADIA

Discovery Day (Jan.12 @ 3 p.m. – 4 p.m., Allendale Branch Library 1130 S. Marengo Ave.) Discover what the staff at Allendale has in store for you! Build something, make something and learn something. A fun adventure awaits – don’t miss out. This event is for teens only and the cost is free. For more information, go to ci.pasadena.ca.us/library or call (626)744-7260.

-PASADENA

Jan. 13

Bee-Luther-Hatchee Opening Night (Jan. 13 @ 8 p.m., Sierra Madre Playhouse 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd.) Sierra Madre Playhouse presents Bee-Luther-Hatchee the play. Shelita Burns, editor at a New York publishing house, is searching for Libby Price, an African-American woman who has lived a drifting life across the U.S. and has composed a prize-winning memoir. Shelita wants to present Libby with her award. Shelita’s joy in discovering Libby’s work turns to feelings of betrayal when she learns shocking facts about the author. For more information go to www.sierramadreplayhouse.org

-SIERRA MADRE

Jan. 14

2017 Burger and Brewfest (Jan. 14 @ 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., 285 W. Huntington Drive Arcadia, CA 91007) As if a day at the races at this Los Angeles landmark wasn’t thrilling enough, Santa Anita Park is adding the perfect combination of gourmet burgers and craft beers. Enjoy both while watching world-class Thoroughbred racing right from the trackside apron with special access for event attendees. Enjoy the gorgeous view of the San Gabriel mountains and the thundering hooves of Thoroughbred horses with this package at The Great Race Place. Head over to www.santaanita.com for more.

-ARCADIA

Author Presentation: For the Love of Money – Sam Polk (Jan. 14 @ 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Altadena Library District, 600 E. Mariposa St.) Join the Altadena library for an engaging author discussion of Sam Polk’s book, For the Love of Money. In 2014, a former hedge fund trader’s New York Times Sunday Review front page article about wealth addiction instantly went viral. This is Polk’s unflinching memoir about coming of age on Wall Street, fighting to overcome the ghosts of his past – and the radical new way he now defines success. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

-ALTADENA

Spencer Davis Group Arcadia Blues Club (Jan. 14 @ 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., Arcadia Blues Club 16 E. Huntington Drive) Come over for a great night of blues featuring the Spencer Davis Group. Food is available from 7 p.m. until midnight. There is something for everyone. Free Parking available on the street and behind Denny’s. For more information visit www.arcadiabluesclub.com

-ARCADIA

Jan. 15

International Make-Up Artist Trade Show 2017 (Jan. 15 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street) What better place to connect with working make-up artists than the historical hub for film and TV productions? International Make-Up Artist Trade Show (IMATS) established the world’s first-ever make-up artist show in Los Angeles in 1997. Here you can learn from and network with thousands of make-up artists working in film, TV, fashion and red carpet. For more information go to imats.net/2017-los-angeles/

-PASADENA

Unity Celebration (Jan.15 @ 10 a.m., Kidspace Children’s Museum, 480 N. Arroyo Blvd.) Celebrate the message of Martin Luther King, Jr. with fellow community members. Build new worlds in the Imagination Workshop, add your handprints to a giant peace mural, share your hope for the world on the “dream boards,” and help create a communal unity chain and see how far it can be stretched together around the entire museum over the course of the holiday weekend. For more information call (626) 449-9144.

-PASADENA

Jan. 16

A New Look for LA Walk (Jan. 16 @ 10 a.m., Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive) Cassy Aoyagi of FormLA Landscaping, the design team behind the Center Circle low-water garden, will discuss LA’s unique outdoor water management. Even in drought, Los Angeles can have slide and runoff producing rainfall. This course will cover water catchment and management strategies including permeable paving, bioswales, rain gardens, infiltration and rain barrels. For more information call (818) 949-4200.

-LA CANADA

Jan. 17

Art for Tots (Jan. 17 @ 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive) Enjoy garden activities designed for young children and their accompanying adults, including an art project and story time. Public admission to the Gardens is free of charge the third Tuesday of the month.

-LA CANADA

Memory Loss and Alzheimer’s Disease (Jan. 17 @ 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly Street.) Learn what can be done to help yourself and those you love deal with memory loss during a four-part series on brain health. Cost is free. For more information go to www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 685-6730.

-PASADENA

Jan. 18

National Winnie the Pooh Day (Jan. 18 @ 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Rosemead Library 8800 Valley Blvd.) Creator of Winnie the Pooh, A.A. Milne is celebrating his 132 birthday. There will have many Winnie the Pooh books available for you to check out during our program. The library will be playing a Winnie the Pooh Trivia and learning how to draw Winnie the Pooh. This event is for children 5 – 12 years old. For more information please call (626) 573-5220.

-ROSEMEAD