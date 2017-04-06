April 6 – April 12

April 6th, 2017 by admin

EDITOR’S PICK

Robby Kreiger Band at the Rose

(April 7 @ 7 p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger is a rock ‘n roll legend. His love for music started as a child, when he listened to his favorite record (Peter And The Wolf) until it broke. His musical tastes matured, and by the time he was a teenager he began seriously playing the guitar – Mexican Flamenco style. But his love for the blues and jazz eventually led him to rock ‘n roll, and subsequently to a place in history. Tickets available at roseconcerts.com. ­- PASADENA

April 6 – April 12

April 6

‘Peter Pan’ Presented by Marshall’s Academy for Creative Industries (April 6, 7 @ 6:30 p.m., April 8 @ 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Marshall Fundamental School, 990 Allen Avenue, Pasadena) The musical adaptation of​ J.M. Barrie’s classic tale of the boy who would not grow up, the Pirates sworn to destroy him, and the children, natives and fairies who adore him! With a live orchestra, professional technological effects, fabulous student performers and Flying by Foy, it’s sure to entertain and delight! Don’t grow up! See Peter Pan! Tickets available on Eventbrite.

– PASADENA

April 7

Bye Bye Birdie (April 7 @ 7 p.m., Sunday April 9 at 6p.m., Pasadena High School, 2925 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena) The Students of Pasadena High School and John Muir High School present Bye Bye Birdie, a satirical musical about life, celebrity, fandom, and culture. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

– PASADENA

Preston Smith and the Crocodiles at the Arcadia Blues Club (April 7 @ 7 p.m., 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia) The Arcadia Blues Club (ABC) is dedicated to bringing you the finest blues music in the southland. When you visit ABC, you can expect to hear only top-notch players with years of playing experience! Tickets available on Eventbrite.

– ARCADIA

April 8

Derby Day at Santa Anita Park (April 8, All-day, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia) Alongside the Derby Day 5K and thoroughbred racing, go see the many events and packages available for a great day of racing at SantaAnita.com.

-ARCADIA

Derby Day 5K at Santa Anita Park (April 8 @ 6 a.m. – 8:15 a.m., Gate 3 of Santa Anita Park) Run like a thoroughbred at Derby Day 2017. A family fun filled day of physical fitness followed by elite horse racing. Be sure to bring the whole family, as there will be races for everyone. Event offers fabulous live entertainment in the post-event expo and free admission to the annual Derby Day horse races. All participants receive a finisher medal, shirt, and timing! Below is your 2017 finisher medal! Register at derbyday5k.com.

-ARCADIA

Which One’s Pinks (April 8 @ 7 p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) The Los Angeles-based tribute band famed for playing the classic hits of Pink Floyd, has been performing together — and wowing audiences with their pitch-perfect renditions of Floyd classics — since 1997. Now you can experience all the songs you know and love from The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall and beyond the way they were meant to be heard in note-for-note recreations on stage. Rock out to crowd favorites like “Money,” “Time,” “Breathe” and “Shine on You Crazy Diamond” with this incredible group that was named “Best Tribute Band” by All Access magazine. Tickets available at roseconcerts.com.

– PASADENA

Rod Piazza and Wizards of the West Coast Harp at the Arcadia Blues Club (April 8 @ 7 p.m., 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia) The Arcadia Blues Club (ABC) is dedicated to bringing you the finest blues music in the southland. When you visit ABC, you can expect to hear only top-notch players with years of playing experience! Tickets available on Eventbrite.

– ARCADIA

April 9

The Intergalactic Nemesis: Target Earth: A Live-Action Graphic Novel (April 9 @ 8 p.m., Beckman Auditorium, 345 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena) The year is 1933. Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Molly Sloan and her intrepid research assistant Timmy Mendez team up with a mysterious librarian from Flagstaff, Arizona, named Ben Wilcott. Together, they travel from Rumania to Scotland to the Alps to Tunis to the Robot Planet and finally to Imperial Zygon to defeat a terrible threat to the very future of humanity: an invading force of sludge-monsters from the planet Zygon! Tickets available on the CalTech Performing Art Series site.

– PASADENA

April 10

Happy Hour Paint Class with Traci Loving (April 10 @ 7:30 p.m., Paint n Play Studio, 418 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia) Happy Hour Paint Class with Traci Loving In just about two hours, while you’re sipping on a beverage, Traci will guide you through each painting so that you come up with your own unique masterpiece at the end of the night that you will be amazed YOU created. We provide everything you will need: canvas, paints, brushes and even a smock. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. For questions, email imaginelovingart@gmail.com.

-MONROVIA

April 11

Happy Hour Paint Class with Traci Loving (April 11 @ 7:30 p.m., Paint n Play Studio, 418 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia) In just about two hours, while you’re sipping on a beverage, Traci will guide you through each painting so that you come up with your own unique masterpiece at the end of the night that you will be amazed YOU created. We provide everything you will need: canvas, paints, brushes and even a smock. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. For questions, email imaginelovingart@gmail.com.

-MONROVIA

April 12

Funk Jazz Wednesdays at the Rose (April 12 @ 7 p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) A mix of ol’ skool Funk, Jazz, and Latin, from Percussionist Victor Orlando from the GAP Band and 2013 Hollywood FAME Award for Lifetime Achievement – Percussionist. Victor Orlando was considered for GRAMMY Nomination and an NAACP Image Award and won 5th Place in the, Just Plain Folks World Awards 2009. Tickets available at roseconcerts.com.

-PASADENA