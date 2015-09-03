Duarte Teen Center Supports Local Youth

September 3rd, 2015 by admin

Marilyn Mays is an amazing leader for youth in the Duarte community. Marilyn brings a unique skillset and passion for youth to her job. Under her leadership, the Duarte Teen Center has become a growing center for community including opportunities to enhance skills in their computer lab, an outstanding boxing program and many special events. Just this summer, they held a number of activities including:

-Pool Kings – a pool tournament for kids.

-Parents’ Night Out – an opportunity for youth to help watch kids so parents can have a night out.

-Splash Madness Week – included a trip to Raging Waters.

-Amazing Acts week – encouraging theater, poetry and other creative activities.

-It’s a Small World After All – a week of exploring other countries and traditions ending in a Global Peace and Unity Day.

The Duarte Kiwanis Club is proud to have Marilyn as a member, and consistently supports the teen center in their activities. For further information on speaking or joining the club, contact Dr. Diane Hernandez at drdiane@drhernandezoptometry.com