In Business an Ingenious Name Is, Indeed Everything: ‘Creativity in Living’ Has Top Talent Like Bert Notch

July 21st, 2017 by admin

This One’s a classic: The Architectural firm of Bert Notch … his name says it all … and his slogan:

“A family owned business with over 3 generations of personalized family care in both design and detailed quality construction. Others may try to imitate us by using the name “Top Notch” but our name really is “Notch” and no one will be above us . . . guaranteed!” – Bert A. Notch

A freethinking individual, Notch believes the freedom of consciousness is an important aspect of the artist. He has creative ability to “solve any situation with my right-brained thinking outside the box approach to architecture. Finding a solution to the every day problem. Solving architectural and limited space design problems. International and local experience in architecture, engineering and building for over three decades.”

He studied design and assisted in the construction and planning of buildings. Attended the University of Minnesota specializing in art and architecture. Decks By Notch, his first business soon became Creating “Outdoor Living Systems” which quickly grew to designing/ building custom homes and unique remodels. He expanded his business to Scottsdale Arizona, where he continued the design and build, innovative approach to the modern challenges. Formed a corporation “Creativity In Living.” Later he relocated to Los Angeles, California where he continues to work today changing peoples’ lives through living art.

Notch graduated from Melrose High School where he received the State Industrial Arts Metal in recognition to his artistic abilities. He then attended the University of Minnesota specializing in art and architecture and found himself naturally driven to the structural side of art.

Moving to Scottsdale Arizona Notch started the company “Creativity in Living, Inc.” It was there he created the “Notch Plenum System” to reduce high air conditioning cost, which won many Green and energy savings awards. Now back in Los Angeles, Notch continues to follow his dreams and truly be top notch in his field.

When the economy slowed down, he then created a program for realtors called “Create a Sale.” These conceptual ideas helped realtors enhance the property for sale, resulting in success. Bert noticed a common fact that existed in the industry— “Cost over Budget.” Consistently Clients say, when presented with their construction proposal “that’s double of what my architect told me”. This was misguided information so Bert spent years searching for answers to help solve this problem. After moving his Corporation to Los Angeles, California he devised a program to help people understand and know the real cost for their project before spending thousands of dollars on plans.

The program, “EstimateConstructionCostFirst.com” is free to use, no software is needed, and it’s within 5% accurate.

Bert’s primary interest is architectural design, and he continues to provide designs and construction consultations for multitudes of top executives in the greater Los Angeles area. An expert in a wide range of assignments from complete estates, planning, custom homes, kitchens, master suites, with respecting the old and alive with the new, that describes Bert.

Call Bert for a free presentation/consultation to see a full set of plans: (818)662-5698; Fax: (818) 662-7152.