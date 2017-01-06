Emerging Trends at Pasadena Bead and Design Show

January 6th, 2017 by admin

At the forefront of the newest emerging design trends for 2017, Pasadena Bead and Design Show begins on Thursday Jan. 12, and goes through Sunday Jan. 15.

This premier Bead & Design event is held at the Hilton Pasadena, and features superb artistic beads, gemstones, one-of-a-kind jewelry, designer clothing, jewelry supplies and vintage items.

With DIY design on the rise, 150 workshops are offered daily from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. They are artisan taught and offer step-by-step instruction for all skill levels. Workshop topics and projects for this show will include jewelry design, metal work, wirework, crystal setting, bead making, art clay silver, hand knotting, mixed media, chainmaille, and enameling.

Exhibitors are carefully chosen by invitation and juried application, including both traditional and contemporary artisans, high-quality merchants, and wholesale suppliers. Visitors may shop and buy directly from artists at excellent prices: beads, art clothing, jewelry, gemstones, textiles, findings, and embellishments.

The designer products and artisan workshops promoted by the show are inspired not only by the contemporary handmade movement, but also by the Arts & Crafts movement of the late 19th century –products made with careful, meticulous detail, natural materials, and rich colors such as hand printed fabrics, hand sewn clothing, handcrafted beads, and art jewelry.

Pasadena Bead and Design Show brings together the hottest design and craft products, including unusual items such as original lampwork beads, hand-cut gemstones, upcycled clothing, felted hats, artwear, hand-dyed silks, raku beads, painted linen, hand tooled leather, and eco-dyed and upcycled clothing.

Open to the public — everyone is welcome. Hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily, Jan. 12 – Jan. 15 at Hilton Pasadena, 168 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena CA. Advanced admission price is $8 or $10 at the door, and is good for all four days. For more information, visit the website www.beadanddesign.com.